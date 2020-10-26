Sarawak party expresses gratitude to the King for not acceding to Muhyiddin’s emergency bid

Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo speaks to reporters in Kuching October 26, 2020. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Oct 26 — Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo today expressed gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for not agreeing to enforce the state of emergency yesterday, as requested by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

She said the people and politicians should support the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decision.

“We also value His Majesty’s message urging for a stop to politicking at the federal level which we strongly support,” she told reporters here.

Soo said now is not the time to play politics when the country is struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that politicians should think about the people’s lives first.

“We must try to get our lives back rather than to stir more political agitation,” she said.

Soo said changing the current prime minister with another politician will not lead to political stability or restore investors’ confidence.

“Instead of asking members of Parliament to switch support, it is better for all political parties to prepare for an early general election so that the people can vote rather than keep on fighting over who should be the prime minister,” Soo said.

She said she believes that the only way to solve the present political uncertainty is to dissolve Parliament to pave the way for a general election next year.

“In the meantime, let Muhyiddin continue to be the prime minister. If you believe that you have governed well, you win to form the next government again,” she added.

“Now is the wrong time to change the government because of Covid-19. It will not create stability and will not bring back investors’ confidence,” she said.

Soo also called on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg not to call for an early state election this year.

“I urge the GPS government not to talk about holding state election this year. People are scared and they don’t want to go out to vote,” she said, adding that GPS should not repeat Sabah’s mistake by calling for the state election which resulted in a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

She said Sarawak has a grace period of 30 days to hold the state election upon the expiry of the five-year term of the state assembly in June next year.