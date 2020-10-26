Obey King’s command, stop the politicking, says Pahang MB

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said currently, the priority for all quarters was to move in tandem to curb the spread of Covid-19 hitting the country. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Oct 26 — All parties should adhere to the order of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to stop all the politicking which could threaten the country’s stability.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said currently, the priority for all quarters was to move in tandem to curb the spread of Covid-19 hitting the country.

“I believe that efforts undertaken to contain the Covid-19 pandemic will be specially focused upon in the 2021 Budget (to be tabled) soon.

“The Pahang state government upholds His Majesty’s decision of entrusting Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to continue leading the country, especially in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement to the media, here, today.

Yesterday, Istana Negara in its statement said that Al-Sultan Abdullah decided that there was no necessity to declare a state of Emergency in the country or in any part of Malaysia for now.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement said the King reminded political leaders to immediately stop the politicking which could destabilise the governing of the country.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said His Majesty’s decree could ensure that the country would be steered well including in strengthening the economy.

“His Majesty and the Malay rulers had made a wise decision in ensuring continuity of the country’s development and its economy, and in solving the people’s problems in a better and more efficient manner.”

Aminuddin said this to reporters after witnessing the signing of the Supply Agreement of Renewable Energy between the Seremban City Council, Tenaga Nasional Berhad and GSPRX Sdn Bhd.

Umno deputy president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan in his statement that was uploaded onto his official Facebook, said the King’s decision should spur the people to together with the government, fight the pandemic in the interest of the nation.

Mohamad, who is also Rantau assemblyman, said the decision also upheld the Constitution and recognised the hard work and extraordinary contributions of the health workers and other frontliners, as well as the interests of the “rakyat”.

“I believe the Perikatan Nasional government will make any effort that is apt to translate this wise decision,” he added. — Bernama