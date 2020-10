MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm warning for Pahang, Sarawak

MetMalaysia, in a statement tonight, said among the affected areas in Pahang are Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut and Kuantan. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for several areas in Pahang and Sarawak, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to occur until 1am.

MetMalaysia, in a statement tonight, said among the affected areas in Pahang are Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut and Kuantan.

In Sarawak, the affected areas are Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu (Sibu and Kanowit), Mukah (Tanjung Manis, Daro, Matu, and Dalat) and Kapit. — Bernama