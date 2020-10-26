Man claims trial to cheating former journalist in KL bungalow lot scam

Mohd Asri Hasan, 55, claimed trial after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Normaizan Rahim. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — A former director of a real estate company pleaded not guilty at the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today to cheating a former journalist over the sale of a non-existent bungalow lot eight years ago.

Mohd Asri Hasan, 55, claimed trial after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Normaizan Rahim.

According to the charge sheet, the father of four allegedly deceived Faiza Zainudin, 50, to purchase the non-existent bungalow lot, which led to the victim depositing RM32,000 in a Maybank account.

The offence was allegedly committed at JPJ-3A-2 (2nd Floor) in Jalan Jelatek Satu, Jelatek Business Park here at 4pm on March 5, 2012.

The charge, under Section 420 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides for imprisonment not exceeding 10 years, whipping and a fine on conviction.

The court allowed Mohd Asri bail of RM4,000 in one surety and fixed Dec 9 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Intan Syakieraah Zakariah appeared for the prosecution while Mohd Asri was unrepresented. — Bernama