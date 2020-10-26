Ismail Sabri: EMCO in three areas in Negri Sembilan, Sabah; CMCO now in Nilai too

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri added that conditional movement control order (CMCO) will also now be implemented in Nilai, Negri Sembilan starting from October 28 until November 10, as the area saw a spike in Covid-19 cases. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Putrajaya announced today enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Putra Point, Negri Sembilan, and two localities namely Taman Mesra and Taman Mawar in Sabah starting from October 28 until November 10 there.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri added that conditional movement control order (CMCO) will also now be implemented in Nilai, Negri Sembilan starting from October 28 until November 10, as the area saw a spike in Covid-19 cases.

“The spike of Covid-19 cases in those localities saw the government implement EMCO to prevent infection and transmission of Covid-19 as well as to enable targeted case detection activities implemented over a period of 14 days” Ismail said in his press briefing.

