Finas forms anti-piracy committee, according to statement

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas) is taking proactive measures to eradicate illegal distribution of films by setting up a Piracy Eradication Committee.

In a statement, Finas announced the move was taken to empower and strengthen enforcement of regulations and licensing conditions on distribution in line with the provisions under Finas Act 1981 or Act 244.

“Finas wishes to remind film distribution licence holders to stop any illegal activities by selling, renting or lending via social media platforms, e-dagang and websites involved in online sales and rental without valid distribution licence as they have violated the stipulated licensing conditions,” according to the statement issued today.

The statement said Finas also conducted monitoring on public complaints received on film distribution without the approval of the copyright owner.

“Finas is open and welcome cooperation with any related agencies to eradicate unlicensed distribution of films,” the statement said.

The statement also said Finas would be taking stern action against the parties involved illegal distribution which violates Section 22 (1) of the Finas Act 1981 and Section 25(1) of the act provides for a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or jail not exceeding two years or both upon conviction.

Members of the public with information and complaints on the matter can email to Finas at [email protected] — Bernama