Couple, teen die, three others hurt in car-lorry crash in Sarawak

SIBU, Oct 26 — A couple and a teenager died when their car collided with a cargo lorry at Simpang Salcra, Jalan Saratok-Sarikei, about 110 kilometres from here today.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operation Centre spokesman said the victims were identified as Raju Lian, 43, his wife, Irene Jerah, 44, and a teenage girl, Vanessa Deborah Medan,16, whose relationship with the couple has yet to be identified.

“The couple’s two children, identified as Geneyses Rachle Raju, 15, and Bakter None Raju, 20, and another teenage boy, Moses Medan, 13, were injured and taken to the Saratok Hospital,” the spokesman said when contacted tonight.

According to him, the cargo lorry driver and attendant escaped unhurt in the 5.30pm accident.

“Firefighters had to use a rescue tool to remove the three victims trapped in the car and who were declared dead by the Health Department personnel who arrived at the scene,” he added. — Bernama