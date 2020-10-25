Sarawak launches contact tracing efforts after two Covid-19 clusters emerge near Kuching

Healthcare staff collect swabs from a villager during the Acting Case Detection operation at Kampung Haji Baki outside Kuching City October 25, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Deputy Chief Minister’s Office

KUCHING, Oct 25 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is carrying out a day-long Active Case Detection (ACD) operation at Kampung Haji Baki outside the city following the detection of eight Covid-19 positive cases involving two family clusters.

SDMC chairman Datuk Douglas Uggah, who observed the operation this morning, said the state Health Department believes that the virus could have spread in the community.

He said three members of one family and five from another family in the village were tested positive for Covid-19.

“That is why we are doing the ACD operation involving 100 health personnel under Dr Majorie Ensayan Junting,” he told reporters.

Uggah, accompanied by Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, state Health Department Director Dr Chin Zin Ming and Padawan Municipal Council chairman Lo Khere Chiang, visited a temporary ACD centre.

“We are testing those in Block A of the Kampung with about 600 people while those in Block B and Block C, they are encouraged to come on a voluntary basis,” he said.

He said the health personnel will personally visit the sick and the elderly, who are the most vulnerable group, at their houses for the swab tests.

Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said ACD operation is in line with one of the SDMC strategies in controlling the spread of Covid-19 through detecting and isolating.

“We cannot wait for those infected to start showing the symptoms to only come for treatment.

“Probably by then the virus, like a burning peat soil fire underground, has spread further in the community.

“We have done two ACD operations early this year at Uni Garden Housing Area in Kota Samarahan and at Kampung Tabuan Melayu in the city,” he said, adding the ACD operations have been useful and helpful to SDMC in controlling the spread.

He thanked the health and Padawan Municipal Council officers and personnel and the police for helping SDMC.

He added the response from the community leaders and the villagers is encouraging, saying that they turned up early for the swab test.