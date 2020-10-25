Islamic schools in Seremban ordered to close for 16 days starting today

SEREMBAN, Oct 25 — A total of 199 Islamic learning institutions under the Negri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) in the Seremban district have been ordered to close for 16 days from today until Nov 9, following the district being declared a Covid-19 red zone.

JHEAINS in a statement here today said the closure involves Sekolah Agama Rakyat (SAR), Al-Quran and Fardhu Ain Class (Kafa), Evening Religious Class (KAP), Islamic primary school (SRI), Islamic kindergartens, Islamic secondary schools, maahad tahfiz, madrasah and pondok schools.

“The decision is in line with the special message by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Oct 6 regarding the government's decision to close schools in areas declared as red zone by the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MoH)," it said.

To that effect, it said, students who want to remain at the hostel of the affected learning institutions during the period will be under the care of the hostel warden.

"Their (students’) food and drink during the period will be provided by the affected learning institution," it said.

JHEAINS said although the learning institutions are closed, the administrators are required to ensure the teachers continue with the teaching and learning (PdP) process at home.

They are to refer to the department's letter dated June 19 on online PdP, it said.

The list of the 199 Islamic learning institutions is available at JHEAINS official portal.

Yesterday, Negeri Sembilan recorded 96 new Covid-19 cases, all in Seremban, bringing the total number of cases in the district to 1,290.

So far, Seremban recorded 179 active Covid-19 cases, followed by Rembau (10), Port Dickson (five) and Tampin (four). No cases have been recorded in Jelebu, Kuala Pilah and Jempol. — Bernama