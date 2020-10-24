Sarawak authorities cripple attempt to smuggle cigarettes, liquor worth more than RM2m into country

Cigarettes and liquor, worth more than RM2.7 million, were seized by the Sarawak General Operations Force yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Oct 24 ― The Sarawak General Operations Force (PGA) crippled an attempt to smuggle cigarettes and liquor, worth more than RM2.7 million, into the country with the seizure of the consignment in an operation, code-named Ops Libas, yesterday.

Sarawak Brigade Commander SAC Mancha Ata, in a statement today, said the seizure was made by a team from the Sarawak Brigade Headquarters and the PGA 12th Battalion during a raid at a house in Desa Pujut 2 Permyjaya, Miri at about 10.30am yesterday.

Two men were also arrested, he said, adding that among the items seized were 10,590 cartons of white cigarettes, clove cigarettes (416 cartons), 1,728 boxes of beer and other alcoholic drinks of various brands, as well as a Super Delta lorry.

He said the two men and seized items were then handed to Miri district police headquarters for further action. ― Bernama