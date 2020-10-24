Covid-19: Two more schools in Perak ordered closed

IPOH, Oct 24 — Two secondary schools in Perak were ordered closed for a week from today due to the detection of Covid-19 cases.

The schools are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Abu Bakar Al-Baqir in Bagan Serai and SMK Pekan Baru in Parit Buntar.

Without divulging the number of infected individuals, Perak Education director Dr Mohd Suhaimi Mohamed Ali said both schools, which are located in the Kerian district, would be closed until Oct 30 and reopen on Nov 2.

“The closures are to allow cleaning and disinfection work to be carried out by the Ministry of Health as well as the Perak Fire and Rescue Department,” he said in a statement here today.

The closures bring the number of schools ordered shut in Perak due to COVID-19 infection involving teachers and students to nine.

Seven other schools are SMK Klian Pauh in Taiping; Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Klebang Jaya, SMK Aminuddin Baki, Chemor and SMK Dato Haji Mohd Taib in Ipoh; SK Tanah Kebun and SMK Raja Lope Nor Rashid, Parit Buntar as well as SK Lekir Batu 8 in Sitiawan, Manjung. — Bernama