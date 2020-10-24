Centre for Civil and Political Rights says 79 countries have declared state of emergency

File photo of healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening for those with a recent travel history to Sabah at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — In the midst of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 79 countries have already declared state of emergency with various degrees of emergencies, according to the Centre for Civil and Political Rights (CCPR).

To date, based on the data by CCPR, published on Google’s Data Studio titled Covid-19 State of Emergency Data, the list of countries includes Australia, France, Finland, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand.

Measures taken by the countries are at various degrees of emergencies, namely the imposition of curfew, closure of the country borders, schools, non-essential shops, places of worship, restaurants and cafe besides prohibition on public gathering.

For instance, Malaysia’s neighbouring country Indonesia has declared that the state of emergency is in effect until an undefined date with extra measures of postponing the election been taken, according to CCPR.

A few days ago, Thailand revoked the emergency decree imposed from March 26, meanwhile the Philippines extended the nation’s emergency measure until September 12, next year. — Bernama