PBRS: Hishammuddin’s appointment proves BN is moving forward

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 23 — The appointment of Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as the new Barisan Nasional (BN) treasurer-general has proven that the coalition is always moving forward in providing the best leadership for the country.

Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup said Hishammuddin is a very experienced leader with high leadership achievement record and has even represented Malaysia in the international arena, more so he is the Foreign Minister.

“We are confident with the appointment of Datuk Seri Hishammuddin as the BN treasurer-general and that it is a positive development for the coalition, which is also part of the Perikatan Nasional government,” he said in a statement here today.

BN president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahidi Hamidi today announced the appointment of Hishammuddin, to replace Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor. PBRS is one of the BN components party, besides Umno, MCA, and MIC.

Kurup said the Semborong MP had proved his leadership in managing the MH370 crisis in 2014, in addition to introducing allowances for teachers working in rural areas when he was the Education Minister.

As the former defence minister, Hishammuddin has also contributed to the national security and defence, he added.

As such, Kurup also urged all parties to continue working together and give full support to the government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Bernama