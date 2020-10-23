Cops bust drug trafficking syndicate in Langkawi

Kedah Police Chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said in the operation from 1pm to 4pm, police also discovered four locations where drugs were hidden by the suspects. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

LANGKAWI, Oct 23 — Police have crippled a drug trafficking syndicate after four local men were nabbed with heroin and syabu worth RM594,200 in a three-hour operation here, on Wednesday.

Kedah Police Chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said in the operation from 1pm to 4pm, police also discovered four locations where drugs were hidden by the suspects.

“The first man, aged 24, was arrested in Taman Cenderawasih, Kampung Mata Air, Mukim Ulu Melaka with three packets of syabu weighing 1.03 grammes (gm). At the same house, police also arrested another man, aged 37, with 57 gm of syabu.

“The second suspect later brought the police to a hut in Kampung Bayas where he had hidden 102 gm of syabu and 103 gm of heroin,” he told a press conference at the Langkawi Police District Headquarters here, today.

Hasanuddin said after further interrogation on the second suspect, police managed to track down and arrest another member of the syndicate, aged 31, at a parking lot in front of a wholesale market in Kuah and 15.03 gm of heroin were seized from him.

This led to the arrest of the fourth suspect, aged 53, at a house in Kampung Bukit Tangga, Mukim Ulu Melaka.

“The man admitted to burying drugs in his house compound and 11.446 kg of heroin were dug out from from the site,” he added.

Hasanuddin said the first to third suspects tested positive for methamphetamine while the fourth suspect was negative.

“In the three-hour operation, police have seized heroin worth RM578,200 and syabu worth RM16,000.

“The first suspect is investigated under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 while the second to fourth suspects under Section 39B of the same act,” he said. — Bernama