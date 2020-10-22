Police tighten monitoring at Seberang Perai Prison, staff quarters amid EMCO

A policeman mans the roadblock at the entrance to the Seberang Perai Prison Quarters after the implementation of the enhanced movement control order at Seberang Perai Prison, Nibong Tebal October 22, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

NIBONG TEBAL, Oct 22 — Police stepped up monitoring at Seberang Perai Prison and its staff quarters here last night following enforcement of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the areas involved.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief, Supt Lee Chong Cher said all the prison staff and their families staying at the quarters were only allowed to go out to attend to important matters and emergencies with permission from the police.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the implementation of the EMCO at Seberang Perai Prison and its staff quarters from today until Nov 4.

The prison has 2,110 inmates and its 1,000 staff and family members stay at the quarters.

Meanwhile, Penang Remand Prison director, Mohamed Jusoh Ismail said over 200 of its inmates who were infected with Covid-19 were now placed in the green zone.

He said they were in stable condition while the others did not show any symptoms so far.

"However, whenever there is an urgent need, the ambulance will come to take them away for further action,” he added .

Since Oct 5, the Remand Prison Cluster has recorded 399 cases, all involving prisoners including one who died and currently, the EMCO is being enforced at this prison and its staff quarters until Oct 27. — Bernama