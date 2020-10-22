Five charged with raping 12-year-old girl in Terengganu

Five men were charged at the Sessions Court here today with raping a 12-year-old girl in Dungun last month. — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 22 — Five men were charged at the Sessions Court here today with raping a 12-year-old girl in Dungun last month.

Ahmad Syah Herfudin Omar, 23; Tuan Muhammad Shafiq Tuan Ismail, 21; Muhammad Ghardafi Abdullah, 20; and two others, who are juveniles, however, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them before Judge Nooriah Osman.

According to the charge sheet, they were charged with gang-raping the victim in an oil palm plantation in Felda Kerteh 5, Ketengah Jaya, Dungun, between 9pm and 11pm on September 29.

The charge under Section 375B of the Penal Code carries a jail term of between 10 to 30 years upon conviction.

The judge allowed all the accused bail of RM18,000 each with one surety and set November 24 for remention.

She also ordered the accused to report themselves to Ketengah Jaya police station on the first and 15th day of every month until the case is concluded, and prohibited them or their family members from disturbing the victim or her family members throughout the period.

Muhammad Ghardafi and the two juveniles were represented by lawyer Nik Mohd Radhia Nik Mohd Abd Ghani, while Ahmad Syah Herfudin was represented by Masliela Ismail. Tuan Muhammad Shafiq, however, was not represented.

Deputy public prosecutor Zulfazliah Mahmud prosecuted. — Bernama