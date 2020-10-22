Covid-19: Hundreds of pupils, teachers undergo tests at SK Pekan 1 in Labuan after one positive case

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

LABUAN, Oct 22 — More than 300 pupils and teachers of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pekan 1, here were today screened for Covid-19 at the school canteen, after a pupil tested positive a few days ago.

A WhatsApp message sent to parents yesterday by the school headmistress, Anita Shyamini S. Azman, reminded the pupils and teachers who were close contacts with the Covid-19-positive pupil to undergo the test from 8.30am to 11am today.

Labuan Education director, Khaziyati Osman told Bernama that the pupil who tested positive was informed about the infection by the Labuan Health Department and the need for the test be conducted on other pupils and the teachers today.

“As far as we know, the pupil concerned had tested positive for the viral infection before the conditional movement control order (CMCO) was enforced,” she said.

The government has imposed the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Saguking Laut and Sebor Baru (which are hundreds of metres away from SK Pekan 1) from October 21 to November 3.

Labuan is under the CMCO from October 17 to 31, with 169 positive cases reported yesterday (October 21).

The first school ordered to be temporarily closed for disinfection was Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Mutiara on October 8, when two students tested positive, followed by SK Kerupang with one pupil and SMK Pantai (two students tested positive) on October 14 and 20 respectively. — Bernama