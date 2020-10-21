Pet supply store Petsmore says two staff at 1Utama, SS2 positive for Covid-19

A deserted One Utama shopping complex during CMCO, October 19, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Pets supply store chain Petsmore today said two of its employees — one in 1 Utama Shopping Centre and another in the SS2 — have tested positive for Covid-19.

Petsmore said both stores are closed with immediate effect to be sanitised.

“We have recently received heart-breaking news that two of our employees at Petsmore SS2 and Petsmore One Utama Shopping Mall respectively are tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Monday, October 19, 2020 and Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

“We had proceeded to close our Petsmore SS2 and Petsmore One Utama store immediately for a thorough cleaning and sanitisation exercise in accordance with procedures. Our stores will remain temporarily closed until further notice with a fresh new team.

“Meanwhile our store’s remaining staff underwent Covid-19 swab test and tested negative, as well as 14 days self-quarantine,” it said in a statement.

Yesterday, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the 1 Utama mall cluster in Selangor, has crossed into sixth-generation infection.

The director-general of the Ministry of Health said that though the mall has been sanitised and cleaned, the first generation infectants who were in the mall, had already spread out.