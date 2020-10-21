Drug trafficking couple nabbed after crashing car into roadblock near Gombak

Arifai said the two suspects, aged 29 and 34, had previous criminal records involving criminal and drug cases. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — A couple crashed their car into a roadblock at Batu 15 Jalan Kuala Lumpur northbound near Gombak after panicking over the drugs they were carrying yesterday.

In the 8.30pm incident, the couple who are engaged were travelling in a Honda Ferio when they were instructed to stop by the police as they were found behaving suspiciously.

Gombak District Police Chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the suspect suddenly accelerated the vehicle and almost rammed a policeman in their bid to escape.

“Police then pursued the suspects to a dead end in Taman Bukit Rawang Jaya and the suspects continued to react aggressively while being arrested.

“Police found four transparent plastic packets containing syabu, 20 Eramin 5 pills, all estimated to be worth RM2,000,” he said in a statement today.

Arifai said the two suspects, aged 29 and 34, had previous criminal records involving criminal and drug cases, and a urine screening test found that the man was positive for methamphetamine while his fiancee was negative.

Both suspects were remanded for six days and the case was being investigated under Section 39B, 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 186 of the Penal Code. — Bernama