Cops: No road closures at Petaling Jaya entry and exit points, only roadblocks

Police and Armed Forces personnel man a roadblock on the Damansara-Puchong Highway in Puchong October 14, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The police are refuting a viral message that has been doing rounds on social media and WhatsApp, claiming that roads entering and leaving the Petaling Jaya district have been closed.

In a statement today, Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said that only roadblocks — not road closures — have been set up at strategic locations in Petaling Jaya.

“Images used in the viral post were taken from the official Petaling Jaya Facebook page, but what they failed to include was the caption that came along with it.

“In our Facebook page, we mentioned roadblocks, not road closures,” Nik Ezanee said.

According to Nik Ezanee, three roadblocks have been set up to control movement into the Petaling Jaya district.

They are located in both directions at the Subang toll, Sungai Buloh toll and Damansara toll.

The conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from October 14 to October 28 has seen the implementation of roadblocks entering and leaving certain areas with a high number of cases.