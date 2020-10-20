Water supply restored in 13pc of affected areas as at 9am

A man washes his hands in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Water supply at 13 per cent, or 162 areas, of the total 1,292 areas that experienced water supply disruption when Phase 1, 2, and 3 of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plants (LRA) and Rantau Panjang LRA were forced to close operation yesterday, has been fully restored as of 9am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said efforts were being made to restore the supply to the remaining 1,130 areas.

“Consumers are advised to use water sparingly to ensure the process to restore the supply to the affected areas can be done smoothly and according to schedule,” she said in a statement here today.

She said Air Selangor would continue to mobilise 121 water tanks to critical premises such as hospitals and dialysis centres as well as affected residential areas.

Consumers could also obtain water supply at public water taps which are available at several locations.

Updates on the restoration work of the water supply, and the list on the location of the public water taps are available at Air Selangor website www.airselangor.com, as well as Air Selangor Twitter, Facebook and Instagram account. — Bernama



