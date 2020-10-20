Man jailed six months, fined RM6,000 for punching fireman on duty in Selangor

A man in a viral video showing him punching a fireman on duty was today sentenced to six months’ jail and fined RM6,000 for the offence. — AFP pic

KAJANG, Oct 20 — A man in a viral video showing him punching a fireman on duty was today sentenced to six months’ jail and fined RM6,000 for the offence.

Kan Hong Kit, 33, who is an event manager, was charged in two Magistrate’s Court over the incident with him pleading guilty to two charges made against him.

In the court before Magistrate Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli, Kan was sentenced to a month’s jail for using a criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

In the other court, before Magistrate Syahrul Sazly Md Sain, Kan pleaded guilty to a charge with reckless driving and was sentenced to five months’ jail and RM6,000 fine, in default three months’ jail, for the offence.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentenced consecutively from today.

Kan was charged with committing the offence on using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty against fireman Alfred Rudy Anak Tungku, by roadside at Jalan Suakasih Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Batu 9 Cheras, at 10.40am last October 15.

According to the facts of the case, the fireman was dousing the flame on a car which caught fire after a crash when Kan approached and wanted to go near the car, which he claimed was his, but was told to calm down and follow orders.

However, Kan turned aggressive and punched the fireman on the arm before trying to flee, but was apprehended with the help of pssers-by.

Kan was also charged with driving his car in a reckless manner at Jalan Suadamai, Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Cheras, at 10.26am the same day.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin prosecuted, while Kan was represented by lawyer Nik Azhar Nik Adib, from the National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama