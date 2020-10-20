Ismail Sabri: Unlike diners serving alcohol, bars, night clubs and entertainment centres still can’t operate under Covid-19 restriction

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob maintained that bars, night clubs and all entertainment centres are still barred from operating until further notice.

He said in his press briefing that such outlets are prohibited from opening during this phase of the movement control order (MCO) as they are still under the negative list and differ from restaurants that serve alcoholic beverages.

“I will remind that the National Security Council (NSC) as well as the respective municipal councils to continue to monitor bars, night clubs and entertainment centres that misuse their permits by operating,” said Ismail Sabri.

He was responding to a question on such outlets taking advantage of their permits by masking their operations as restaurants or cafés.

However, Ismail Sabri said there is a need to also differentiate between eateries that sell alcoholic beverages, such as a Japanese, Chinese or Indian restaurants.

He said such outlets are allowed to operate as they are outlets that provide food with a liquor license.

“What we don’t allow is outlets selling purely alcoholic beverages such as bars, night clubs and entertainment centres to operate,” said Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister.

In July, Ismail Sabri was reported saying that the government, through the Housing and Local Government Ministry and local authorities, will suspend the business licenses of bars, night clubs and entertainment centres found to be operating during the recovery MCO.

He said such outlets are still barred from operating as it is still in the list of prohibited activities.