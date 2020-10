Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham speaking during the Covid-19 press conference at the Ministry of Health October 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The Health Ministry today reported 862 new Covid-19 cases, as well as three more deaths recorded in Sabah in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said out of the 862 new Covid-19 cases, only two cases were not from local transmissions.

The three new deaths were registered today, brings the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Malaysia to 193.

The total Covid-19 death toll for Sabah alone stands at 58.

MORE TO COME