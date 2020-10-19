Pointing to Sabah assembly dissolution and no-confidence motions, PAS’s Hadi Awang chides Opposition for ‘politicking’ amid Covid-19

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang criticised politicians whom he viewed as being responsible to the current political instability, highlighting moves such as the dissolution of the Sabah state assembly, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim of commanding a majority in Dewan Rakyat, and no-confidence motions against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has today chided the Opposition for allegedly prioritising its political agendas while the country is facing the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post today, Abdul Hadi criticised politicians whom he viewed as being responsible to the current political instability, highlighting moves such as the dissolution of the Sabah state assembly, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim of commanding a majority in Dewan Rakyat, and no-confidence motions against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The people who are suffering in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic are confused by the political unrest that should not be even given a priority, let alone multiplied to the point of one having to vomit.

“Each of them accused each other and admitted that they are the one defending the people,” the Marang MP wrote.

He also attacked some in the media, which he claimed are being “mercenaries” in presenting alleged misinformation.

“In a democracy, the people must be fair judges in making judgments with common sense. Never be influenced by anyone, especially from media mercenaries who are in business to received lucrative gifts from various parties, whose interest is only to fill their stomach, even until utilising the concept of legitimising every means.

“Follow the political scenario that happens carefully and prudently, so that it is fair especially to oneself, who is punished for the mistakes that were made,” he said cryptically.

Abdul Hadi also stated that the international acknowledgement received by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) on its handling of Covid-19 is now marred by the consequences of parties who had decided to dissolve the Sabah state assembly.

While Abdul Hadi did not refer to any specific individuals in his posting, Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal had called for a dissolution of the state assembly on July 30 after several assemblymen from his political coalition switched sides to back Tan Sri Musa Aman who wished to take over the state government.

Abdul Hadi then also chided PKR president Anwar, although without directly naming him, for sending what he called an incomplete “love letter” to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, referring to Anwar’s claim that he commands a certain number of MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Then the people were shocked by the love letter to be the prime minister sent to His Majesty, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in an incomplete manner, without a list of names that supports or endorses, so that Tuanku was given ‘extra work’ to confirm the missing list, supposedly in the name of strategy.

“Next, a motion was sent to hold a vote of no confidence on the prime minister that is currently on duty, as means to pester him, while he is conducting his duties in facing Covid-19 that has befell the people and the whole world,’’ he said.

Recently, Umno MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah had sent a letter to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan @ Harun urging for previous no-confidence motions against Muhyiddin to go through.

Several lawmakers from Parti Pejuang Negara as well as Parti Amanah Negara were also reported to file new motions of no confidence against the prime minister.