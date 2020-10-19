Parti Sarawak Bersatu Ngemah branch protem committee members quit party

Following in the footsteps of the PSB Ngemah branch protem committee members are some 200 members and many more of the 1,037 people whose membership application forms have been submitted to the party led by Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh (centre). — Picture by Sulok Tawie

SIBU, Oct 19 — After spending 18 months to form Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Ngemah branch protem committee, its chairperson Susan Clement Ingun and youth chief Lembat Atau left the party today, saying they have lost faith in PSB which they claimed have many hidden agendas.

Following their footsteps are some 200 members and many more of the 1,037 people whose membership application forms have been submitted to the party led by Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh.

“When PSB was rebranded from UPP (United People’s Party) in 2019, we thought we have made the right choice in joining the party as a new platform for us and the people. Our vision at that time was to be a platform for those who have been neglected in development.

“But after a while, we started to notice the dark side of the party. We are no longer free to give our ideas or to express any weaknesses,” she told a press conference here today.

She said more than 2,000 people in Ngemah, left Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) which is led by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Jemut Masing to join PSB when the protem committee was formed.

“I am urging all of them to come back to PRS, the only Iban based party left in Sarawak,” she said and added PSB had not been helping the people while condemning whatever development given to the people by the state government.

According to protem youth chief Lembat Atau, the reason they left PRS was due to a misunderstanding with two-term Ngemah assemblyman Alexander Vincent, whom he claimed to had no good rapport with the people especially longhouse chieftains.

“We left not because of PRS but the elected representative. We will support whoever nominated as the candidate for Ngemah in the coming state election but not the incumbent,” he said.

Masing who was also present was happy to welcome them whom he said had “lost their way” as he did when he was still with Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) many years ago.

On Ngemah state seat candidate he said: “As the president of PRS I can nominate anybody but it is still the prerogative of the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to decide who to stand there”. — Bernama