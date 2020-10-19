Ops Benteng: Fifteen migrants nabbed in Johor

The Third Malaysian Infantry Division Headquarters in a statement today said the migrants were arrested by the Royal Armoured Corps First Regiment in two separate raids at 5.45am and 8.45am. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Fifteen Indonesian migrants were arrested through Ops Benteng around the Tanjung Balau Beach in Bandar Penawar, Johor this morning.

The Third Malaysian Infantry Division Headquarters in a statement today said the migrants were arrested by the Royal Armoured Corps First Regiment in two separate raids at 5.45am and 8.45am.

“The Quick Reaction Force detained seven migrants in the first raid while eight migrants were nabbed in the second raid. The men, aged between 22 and 45, were hiding in the woods near the beach and are believed to have just landed in the country,” the statement said.

The team also seized RM718.50, Indonesian Rupiah IDR14,458,100.00 (RM4,094.64), 15 mobile phones and four watches.

All 15 men were taken to the Tanjung Sepang Tactical Headquarters for Covid-19 screening before being handed over to the Immigration Department. — Bernama