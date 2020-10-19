Covid-19: SMK Simpang Bekoh, Jasin to close for seven days, says state exco

A notice of closure is seen at the entrance of SJK (C) Yak Chee in Puchong October 12, 2020. State Executive Councillor in the Chief Minister’s Office (Education) Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad said the closure of SMK Simpang Bekoh in Jasin until October 25 is to enable the Fire and Rescue Department to carry out disinfection works. — Picture by Choo Choy May

MELAKA, Oct 19 — Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Simpang Bekoh, Jasin near here has been ordered to close for seven days starting from today following Covid-19 cases involving students’ parents.

State Executive Councillor in the Chief Minister’s Office (Education) Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad said the closure until October 25 is to enable the Fire and Rescue Department to carry out disinfection works in the school.

“The order to close the school with 700 students was issued by the State Education Department. I was informed that swab tests done on all students are pending results,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Previously, Bernama reported that two schools in Alor Gajah namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Telok Berembang and SMK Lubok China have been ordered to close for seven days from Oct 15 as two siblings in the schools were tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama