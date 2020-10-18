Sarawak Bersatu open to working with GPS in preparing for next state polls, says chairman

Duat (standing front, fifth left) and Ambrose, on his right, join others in a group photo taken during the assemblyman’s visit to Bersatu service centre in Julau. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Oct 18 — The Sarawak chapter of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is open to working with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the next state election.

In a statement issued yesterday, Sarawak Bersatu chairman Jaziri Alkaf A. Suffian said the cooperation should start now in preparation for the next state polls, which could be held at any time soon.

“The partnership between GPS and Sarawak Bersatu would bring more benefits and progress to Sarawakians,” he said.

The statement was issued following a visit made by Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat Jubin to the Bersatu service centre in Julau recently.

Duat is also the vice-president of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) — one of the four component parties under GPS; the others beings Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

Jaziri said during a recent meeting, Sarawak Bersatu members in Julau led by coordinator Ambrose Labang Jamba had expressed their full support for Duat, who would defend the Meluan seat in the next state election.

Duat had also given a positive response to working together with Sarawak Bersatu towards strengthening the Perikatan Nasional (PN) machinery come the next state election.

He handed over an allocation of RM5,000 to the Senior Citizens Welfare Association (PKWE) in Julau, which was established by Ambrose.

Jaziri said he was unable to join the meeting due to travel restrictions being enforced due to the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

“I do hope more of such activities would be run.

“Many people would love to see both parties working together for the betterment of Sarawak,” he said. — Borneo Post Online