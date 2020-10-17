Police record statement from carbon monoxide incident survivor in Penang

Police have recorded a statement from the sole survivor of the carbon monoxide poisoning incident at a petrol station in Sama Gagah, Butterworth on September 16. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Oct 17 — Police have recorded a statement from the sole survivor of the carbon monoxide poisoning incident at a petrol station in Sama Gagah, Butterworth, near here, on September 16.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the investigating officer on the case had recorded the statement of Nor Aqilah Mohd Safwan, 21, as soon as she was allowed to leave the Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, last week.

“Even though the case is classified as sudden death, the police still recorded a statement from the survivor to complete the investigation paper on the incident,” he said, here, today.

Based on her statement, he said that when they stopped at the petrol station, they were tired and hungry and bought food at the premises before falling asleep in the vehicle with the engine still running and all windows closed.

“Nor Aqilah said that she was unaware what had happened after that, waking up in the hospital, before being informed by her family that her twin (Nor Adilah) and her two other friends had died in the incident,” he added.

In the incident, three women, Sharifah Fariesha Syed Fathi, Ayuni Shazwanie Shabri and Nor Adilah Mohd Safwan died, while Nor Aqilah was critical, after all four of them, who were 21-year-old, were found unconscious in a car in the parking lot of the Sama Gagah petrol station, believed to be due to carbon monoxide poisoning when they fell asleep while resting in the car with the windows closed.

They were believed to be on their way to their respective homes in Sungai Petani and Gurun, Kedah after a holiday in Pulau Jerejak, Penang, on Malaysia Day. — Bernama