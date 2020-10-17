PM Muhyiddin completes self-quarantine, cleared of Covid-19

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's second Covid-19 test has returned negative on October 15. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been cleared of Covid-19 after completing his 14-day self-quarantine period and testing negative for the virus twice.

In a statement today, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Muhyiddin’s second Covid-19 test has returned negative on October 15.

“The health ministry conducted a second Covid-19 test on the prime minister on Oct 14 and this was confirmed as negative the next day.

“Following this, the Prime Minister’s Officer would like to inform that both of the prime minister’s Covid-19 tests have returned negative throughout his 14-day self-quarantine,” PMO said in a statement today.

However, as precautionary steps, the prime minister decided to chair the National Security Council (NSC) meeting via video conferencing this morning.

“Although the self-quarantine period has ended, the NSC meeting was still conducted via video conferencing as a precautionary measure in light of the Covid-19 situation in the country,” his office said referring to the NSC meeting which commenced daily since October 7.

Muhyiddin had on October 3 chaired the National Security Council’s special meeting that was also attended by Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad who is a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of religious affairs who had tested positive on October 5.

The prime minister has since been working from home during the 14-day self-quarantine period.

This is the second time Muhyiddin had to undergo self-quarantine after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19 in May.