Ismail Sabri says ‘freed from quarantine’ after testing negative for Covid-19

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at the Perdana Putra building in Kuala Lumpur October 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — After two weeks of self-quarantine, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that he would no longer need to provide daily press briefings from home as he has tested negative for Covid-19.

The defence minister said that his final swab test result returned negative today, meaning he would be able to leave his house tomorrow.

“Today is perhaps the last day I conduct my press conference from home, as God willing, thanks to the prayers from all the rakyat, I received my result this morning, that my swab test returned negative.

“Therefore, today is the last day I will be quarantined at home. Tomorrow, I will be freed from quarantine.

“I want to thank all those who commented on my Facebook Live, my Instagram, all of whom prayed for my health,” he said in his press briefing aired on Facebook.

On October 5, he abruptly cancelled his regular security press briefing, after finding out that fellow minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad tested positive for Covid-19.

Ismail said he had earlier that day chaired a special ministerial meeting to discuss Putrajaya’s action against the new spike of Covid-19 cases, which was also attended by the Islamic Affairs minister.

The October 3 meeting in Putrajaya was a special National Security Council meeting on Covid-19, with those present including ministers such as Ismail himself, and other key officials such as Dr Noor Hisham and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Those who attended the meeting, which included most of the Cabinet members, were later put under a 14-day house quarantine.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had earlier today said he too is negative for the virus.