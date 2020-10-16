Heart hospital at KL Sentral say three staff, one ex-patient have Covid-19

CVSKL says three employees and a former patient it had recently treated have tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The Cardio Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur (CVSKL) hospital today announced that three employees and a former patient it had recently treated have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, CVSKL said the patient was admitted for an emergency procedure on October 8, without disclosing the nature of the ailment and had tested negative for the coronavirus upon entry then.

The private hospital added that the patient was discharged on October 13 and had shown no symptoms associated with Covid-19 then either.

However, CVSKL said that it has since received information from the Ministry of Health that he tested positive at another facility.

CVSKL said contact tracing of the patient led to screening of three of its staff testing positive for the virus. It clarified that all its doctors have tested negative.

CVSKL said it is sanitising its premises to curb the contagion.

“Per MoH guidelines to contain the spread and to ensure a safe environment, we are currently reaching out to all relevant patients and visitors.

“CVSKL remains operational and will resume regular services from Monday,” it said.