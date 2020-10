A health worker inside a protective chamber collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Sunway Medical Centre in Subang Jaya October 15, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The Health Ministry today pinpointed three new Covid-19 clusters located one each in Selangor, Perak and Kedah.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the new clusters are called the Merbok cluster in Selangor, Lekir cluster in Perak and Buntar cluster in Kedah.

“Sources of the new clusters are still under investigation,” said Dr Noor Hisham in a news briefing.

