Dewan Rakyat receives 30 motions from MPs for next sitting

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun makes his maiden speech in Parliament July 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The Dewan Rakyat Secretary’s Office has received 30 motions from 25 members of the Dewan Rakyat as of this afternoon for the next Parliament sitting.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun in a statement said all the motions submitted would be scrutinised and considered in accordance with the Rules of the House of Representatives.

He informed that the Third Meeting of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament will take place for 27 days from Nov 2 to Dec 15, and MPs had been informed of the matter on Oct 2. — Bernama