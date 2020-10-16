Bersatu’s Wan Saiful warns politicians against dragging Malaysia into political quagmire

Bersatu Supreme Council member Wan Saiful Wan Jan is pictured in front of Tan Sri Muyhiddin Yassin’s house in Bukit Damansara February 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Bersatu Supreme Council member Wan Saiful Wan Jan today urged politicians to focus on serving the people instead of jostling for position and power.

“The prime minister has shown the best example by focusing on looking after the rakyat, and ensuring the national economy can be built with integrity and commitment. The focus of politicians today should also be the same, instead of competing for positions or intentionally destroying the nation’s stability and economy,” Wan Saiful said in a statement today.

He said the public is observing and evaluating which politicians are championing its interests, and which politicians are only out to grab power.

Wan Saiful also thanked the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for advising both political leaders and the rakyat to compromise with one another and avoid dragging Malaysia once again into uncertain political waters.

“Lately we see how two veteran politicians who for so long have yearned to become prime minister attempt to create new crises while the prime minister is doing his best in carrying out his duties. There are even opportunists who are taking the chance to bring about a no-confidence vote against the prime minister.

“I understand there are certain politicians out to grab power, but now is not the time to do so and I believe their actions run contrary to what the majority of the rakyat want. Instead, we ought to be combating Covid-19 by forging cross-partisan ties, not creating divisions for self-interests,” he said.

On Tuesday PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during which he explained that he had the support of some 120 Dewan Rakyat MPs to form a new government and replace the current PN administration under Muhyiddin.

Despite this, Anwar did not present the list of MPs in support of his claim, to which the Agong advised him to abide by and respect the legal process as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

Subsequently, on Wednesday it was revealed that Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah had written a letter to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun on September 25, where he asked why the no-confidence motion against Muhyiddin was not debated in the Dewan Rakyat during the previous Parliament sessions between July 13 until August 27.

Azhar later responded to Tengku Razaleigh by saying that a no-confidence motion would not be sped up if it was not received by a minister.