Two cops attacked while enforcing Covid-19 SOP in Kelantan, says state police chief

BACHOK, Oct 15 — Two policemen were attacked by a group of men while they were trying to enforce the standard operating procedure (SOP) at a shisha place in Lembah Sireh, Kota Baru, last night.

Insp N. Indra Nahu, 33, had facial injuries from being punched and scratched, while LCpl Tuan Hafizuddin Tuan Muhd Sukeli, 29, broke a finger on his right hand, Kelantan police chief, DCP Shafien Mamat, said.

Shafien said that the incident happened around 8.15pm during an SOP compliance operation with the Kota Baru Islamic City District Council (MPKB-BRI) and Rela (People’s Volunteer Corps).

He said that after identifying themselves, they were attacked and a scuffle broke out for three to four minutes with punching, scratching, et cetera.

“Police succeeded in arresting three men, aged 23 — 28, including a person believed to be the proprietor,” Shafien told reporters today after visiting one of the policemen recuperating at home.

He said that one of the attackers has a drug crime record, while police are hunting for another suspect.

“The men are on remand for four days beginning today and the case is being investigated under Sections 353 and 186 of the Penal Code for assaulting a policeman and obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty.

“We ask the public not to obstruct a public servant from performing their duties especially in enforcing the National Security Council’s pandemic rules,” said Shafien.

In another case, he said that a 50-year-old single mother from Pasir Puteh lodged a police report yesterday after she fell victim to a love scam and lost RM615,000.

“The victim was allegedly contacted by a courier company staffer who said there was a package from England waiting for her sent by someone she befriended on Facebook in April.”

However, she had to deposit RM1,350 into a bank account allegedly belonging to a courier company officer as “local charges” payment.

After that, the victim received continuous instructions to make all kinds of other payments including the sales and service tax, and a declaration that the item does not contain chemicals.

“The victim made various banking transactions in different accounts belonging to different people till September totalling RM615,000,” said Shafien, adding that she was threatened with legal action if she didn’t. — Bernama