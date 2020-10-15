Putrajaya puts Labuan under CMCO from Oct 17 after Covid-19 spike

Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the imposition of the CMCO in Labuan was necessary in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases in the Federal Territory recently. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The federal territory of Labuan will be placed under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) from October 17 to 30 in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infections.

Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the imposition of the CMCO in Labuan was necessary in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases in the Federal Territory recently.

He said the standard operating procedures (SOP) as pertaining to the previous movement control order (MCO) are maintained.

“Interstate travel is banned and inter-district restrictions on travel movement are not restricted due to Labuan being an island.

“Transport bringing workers are allowed as long as they adhere to the SOP and also for emergency cases that require a letter from the police,” said Ismail Sabri in his daily Covid-19 update that was broadcasted live today.

Ismail Sabri said economic activities on Labuan can remain open, and people can travel through the airport as long as they have police permits.

He said Labuan’s water transport services such as the RoRo Ferry, Express Ferry and speedboat services can operate until 6pm with limited capacity to allow for physical distancing.

“Non-conventional ships such as those from neighbouring countries that deal in barter trade and exit or entry into the island will be banned.

“Water taxis will only be allowed to operate from 6am to 6pm,” said Ismail Sabri, adding that the signing-on and signing-off process for ship crew members will follow the current SOP including a 14-day quarantine for those from neighbouring Sabah.

He said mosques and suraus can hold daily and Friday prayers, but the condition will be brought to the Islamic authorities for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s approval.

However, he said other places of worship can allow six worshippers at any one time.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the Defence Minister, said the decision to impose the CMCO in Labuan was made during National Security Council (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said a detailed SOP on Labuan’s CMCO will be issued tomorrow.

On Sunday, it was reported that Labuan had reported a spike in Covid-19 cases following the discovery of the Bah Bundle cluster.

Labuan currently has two calusters, namely the Bah Bangat cluster with nine patients including a secondary school student, and the Bah Bundle cluster with five patients who are still being monitored at the isolation centre of Labuan Hospital.

A total of 13,462 samples had so far been taken from Sabah returnees since September 26 and as of Monday, 9,680 results had been released while the rest were still pending.