In Johor, police open investigation paper on tweet related to Myvi crash

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said that investigations into the tweet by the user Raja Farah Sofea was ongoing in accordance to Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 15 ― The police have opened an investigation paper regarding a tweet relating to the accident that claimed the life of an armed forces member at KM4 Jalan Johor Bahru-Kota Tinggi last Saturday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said that investigations into the tweet by the user Raja Farah Sofea was ongoing in accordance to Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“We are investigating whether the (Twitter) account is fake. The account owner has not been identified at this time,” he told reporters after a celebration involving 320 retirees and 34 retiring police and civil officers of the Johor contingent today.

The recent accident that took place around 9 am caused the death of Royal Malaysian Navy personnel Mohd Rizal Buseri, 31, when the Honda Accord he was driving was rammed by a Perodua Myvi driven by a 23-year-old woman.

The following day, a viral tweet belittling the accident victim made by Raja Farah Sofea caused outrage among some social media users. A police report was subsequently made against the tweet. Checks revealed that the tweet has been deleted since.

In an unrelated issue, Ayob Khan advised police personnel in the state to avoid corruption and stressed that they would not compromise with those involved in such crimes.

He said that the arrest of two senior Bukit Aman officers in relation to corruption last week was not only viewed negatively but would also affect the Royal Malaysia Police’s image itself.

“As I have said before, if there is any personnel or officer involved, we will investigate under Section 384/385 of the Penal Code for extortion,” he said.

According to Ayob Khan, since his appointment as Johor Chief of Police in March, 21 policemen in the state have been charged in court, including for being involved in corruption, drug activities and crime. ― Bernama