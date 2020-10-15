In Johor, fiance of Perodua Myvi driver pleads guilty for allowing her to drive his car without licence, road tax, insurance

Nur Fatin Nazrah Suhaimi, 23, is brought to the Johor Baru Magistrate's Court by traffic police October 15, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 15 — A 23-year-old factory operator was fined RM1,500 by the Magistrate's Court here today for allowing his fiancée to drive his car without a valid licence that was eventually involved in an accident where a Royal Malaysian Navy personnel was killed last Saturday.

The accused Nuraiman Fathi Mohd Zukki, who pleaded guilty to the charge, was also fined RM1,800 for having an expired vehicle road tax and an uninsured vehicle.

Magistrate Suhaila Shafi'uddin ordered the accused's driving licence to be suspended for a year and imprisonment of 13 months if he fails to pay the fine.

According to the first charge, Nuraiman is accused of allowing his fiancée, Nur Fatin Nasrah Suhaimi, 23, who does not have a valid driving licence, to drive his Perodua Myvi.

The action was allegedly committed at the Kilometer 4 traffic light intersection aking Jalan Johor Baru-Kota Tinggi here at 8.26am, last Saturday.

The charges were in accordance with Section 26 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and is punishable under Section 26 (2) of the same Act providing for a fine of up to RM2,000 and imprisonment for up to three months or both upon conviction.

For the second charge, Nuraiman allegedly allowed his fiancée to drive his car which had expired road tax at the same place and time.

The offence is under Section 15 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333/87) and is punishable under Section 119 (2) of the same Act providing for a fine of up to RM5,000, if convicted.

Meanwhile, for the third charge, Nuraiman is accused of allowing his fiancée to drive his car which does not have insurance coverage as required under Part IV of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333/87) at the same place and time.

The charge was in accordance with Section 90 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and is punishable under Section 90 (2) of the same Act which provides for a fine of up to RM1,000, if convicted.

The case was conducted by Johor prosecution director Tengku Amir Zaki Tengku Abd Rahman, while the accused was not represented.

Last Saturday, police arrested a woman Perodua Myvi driver after a three-car accident at the traffic light intersection along Kilometer 4 of the Jalan Johor Baru-Kota Tinggi here.

The accident’s impact had caused the death of Royal Malaysian Navy personnel Mohd Rizal Buseri, 31, who was waiting at a traffic light intersection in Taman Pelangi.

The driver of the Myvi later tested positive for methamphetamine use.

The video clip of the accident also went viral on social media and gained widespread public attention.