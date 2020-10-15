Covid 19: Health Ministry announces four new clusters in Sabah, Negri Sembilan, Perak and Labuan

Health D-G Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new clusters are the Olive cluster in Sabah, the Bah Pasir cluster in Negri Sembilan, the Bah Pengkalan cluster in Perak and Saguking cluster in Labuan. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The Ministry of Health today discovered four new Covid-19 clusters.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new clusters are the Olive cluster in Sabah, the Bah Pasir cluster in Negri Sembilan, the Bah Pengkalan cluster in Perak and Saguking cluster in Labuan.

The cluster in Negri Sembilan has also been traced to a case in Putrajaya.

The new clusters collectively have 32 active cases between them.

The Olive cluster in Sabah has so far recorded 17 positive cases as of October 15.

Dr Noor Hisham said the index patient tested positive for Covid-19 on October 2 after coming back from Sabah and is currently receiving treatment at Sungai Buloh hospital

Meanwhile in Negri Sembilan and Putrajaya, the Bah Pasir cluster saw five active cases today, with 82 people screened for the virus so far.

“The index case for the cluster was identified after the person came back from high risk areas (Sabah) and subsequently placed in the Tuanku Jaafar hospital for further care.

“For the Bah Pengkalan cluster in Perak, six active cases were recorded until today, with 330 individuals screened from which 47 had tested negative while 277 are still awaiting their lab results,” he said.

Meanwhile in Labuan, Dr Noor Hisham said five active cases were recorded within the Saguking cluster.

“A total of 43 people were screened from which three tested negative and 35 are still awaiting for results.

“The index case for the cluster was detected through screening before being hospitalised in Labuan hospital on October 11 and is currently being treated at the hospital,” he said.