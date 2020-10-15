CMCO: Ismail Sabri says athletes only allowed to train in designated centres

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says athletes are only allowed to train in training centres in a quarantine-based approach and they must not go out, just like being quarantined. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― National athletes in areas placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) are only allowed to train in a “quarantine-based approach” at designated training centres and without exposure to the outside community.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that athletes who do not live in the training centres, like the national tenpin bowling team who train at shopping centres, are not allowed to train for the duration of the CMCO.

“Athletes are only allowed to train in training centres in a quarantine-based approach and they must not go out, just like being quarantined.

“As for (bowling practices) at Sunway Pyramid, it is not considered a quarantine-based centralised training because when they leave after training, they will have to pass through the shopping complex,” he said in an online media conference via the Defence Ministry’s Facebook today.

Ismail Sabri had earlier announced that centralised training for athletes which was being implemented by the National Sports Council (NSC) and State Sports Councils could be continued in a closed and controlled manner as implemented at the NSC Complex, Bukit Jalil and Keramat; Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM), Bukit Kiara; and the Paralympics Sports Excellence Centre, Kampung Pandan.

Individual sport activities, non-contact sports and outdoor sports not exceeding 10 people, such as walking, jogging, cycling and aerobics, are among those allowed to the public in the CMCO areas.

Meanwhile, all swimming pool activities, physical contact sports, combat sports, indoor sports and the organisation of sports or championships are not allowed. ― Bernama