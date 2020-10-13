Voters troubled by political power grab during Covid-19, Bersatu rep tells Penang assembly

Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia-Bertam) said any political turmoil in the government will lead to a negative impact on the people and their livelihood. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 13 — The public is sick and tired of the political turmoil in the country especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic, an Opposition assemblyman told the Penang state legislative assembly today.

Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia-Bertam) said any political turmoil in the government will lead to a negative impact on the people and their livelihood.

“Some politicians are too busy playing politics while ignoring the people’s plight in an economic downturn during this Covid-19 pandemic,” he said when debating the Supply Bill today.

He said the constant politicking and certain irresponsible statements by some politicians did not resolve anything but caused more concern and worries among the people.

“This will also affect the share market and impacted the economy, we must remember we are still fighting Covid-19, the people’s lives must be prioritised,” he said.

He said focus now should be on the reviving the economy and the people.

Khaliq said he may have shifted to the Opposition bloc now under the Pakatan Harapan state government, he has continued to work with other backbenchers for the sake of the people.

Lee Chun Kit (DAP-Pulau Tikus) then interjected to say that he hoped Khaliq will join back the state administration under PH for better cooperation.

“We can continue to cooperate in various ways, not necessarily within the same coalition,” Khaliq replied.

When M.Satees (DAP-Bagan Dalam) asked him if he was referring to the Sheraton move and the plot that caused the fall of the PH government when he talked about constant politicking, Khaliq said there was no end when it comes to this issue.

“If we want to talk about those who are power hungry, we won’t be able to finish talking about it till late night,” he said.

“No political party is perfect, each party wants power,” he added.