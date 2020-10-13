Muhyiddin: Budget 2021 to provide targeted support for economic vulnerable groups

The prime minister said many groups had been affected even though the government had provided various stimulus packages amounting to almost RM300 billion. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The 2021 budget, to be tabled on November 6, will be centered on four main thrusts, including targeted support for economic vulnerable groups during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The prime minister said many groups had been affected even though the government had provided various stimulus packages amounting to almost RM300 billion.

“This budget will provide another form of assistance and support to the groups,” he said in a special press conference at his residence in Putrajaya today.

As for the second thrust, he said the budget would focus on supporting industries through specific incentives once recovery measures are implemented.

The other core thrusts include empowering service delivery and developing sustainable living.

Muhyiddin said the thrusts were aimed at preventing the B40 group (bottom 40 per cent of household income group) from falling into poverty by providing a strong saftey net.

“My wish is to make the rakyat and businesses more resilient in the face of uncertainties due to Covid-19 and for the sake of national progress,” he said.

The prime minister said the focus of the budget will still be on efforts to save lives and livelihoods of the rakyat.

“For this, we will focus on the three main pillars, namely empowering the rakyat, supporting business and continuing to strengthen the economy.

“Besides that, we want to ensure that public health and support for the frontliners that has been done so far can be continued.

“Budget 2021 will continue the momentum of economic recovery that has been achieved through Prihatin, Prihatin Plus, the National Economic Recovery Plan or Penjana, and Kita Prihatin packages,” he said. — Bernama