Bukit Aman Commercial CID to fully cooperate with MACC in probe on personnel

Commercial CID director Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said the department would not try to protect its personnel if they were suspected of being involved in such activities.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CID) is ready to give full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the investigation on its personnel’s involvement with an online gambling and money laundering syndicate.

Its director Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said the department would not try to protect its personnel if they were suspected of being involved in such activities.

“At whatever level, I will not compromise over them in cases being investigated by certain parties I assure that I will not protect them,” he told Bernama when met today.

Besides that, he said his department was ready to help with the investigation process, including in obtaining information and conducting further investigation, if its assistance was needed by the MACC.

He added that the Commercial CID through its team investigating offences under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) was also involved in the probe on the online gambling and money laundering syndicate, believed to involve celebrities and policemen as well.

On Sunday, Bernama reported that the seven cops who were remanded to help with the investigation on the online gambling and money laundering syndicate, were released on MACC bail.

Immediately upon release, they were detained by the Bukit Aman CID the same day to assist with the probe under the Crime Prevention Act 1959 after the case was classified as syndicated crime and those involved were suspected of abuse of power as well as protecting the syndicate and receiving gratification in the form of cash and other things.

On Oct 8, MACC chief commissioner, Datuk Seri Azam Baki said it had detected hundreds of dummy companies set up to evade detection of the syndicate by the authorities.

The MACC also seized 23 luxury vehicles of various makes, among them, Ford Mustang, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Ferrari and Porsche as well as several high-performance motorcycles owned by members of the syndicate. — Bernama