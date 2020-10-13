Anwar: Muhyiddin yet to respond to my olive branch

Anwar repeated his insistence that Muhyiddin’s government has collapsed. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim revealed today that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has not responded to the invitation to join his “soon-to-be formed new government” as he insisted the latter’s administration has fallen.

The federal Opposition leader had not disclosed how many MPs were purportedly in his camp until today.

“I have sent him an olive branch to say we can discuss and accommodate whatever deemed necessary but as of today there is no response,” he said briefly here.

This follows Anwar’s royal audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah which took place at Istana Negara earlier today.

Anwar’s audience was to convince His Majesty that he has enough support from MPs in the Dewan Rakyat to take over the running of the government from Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional.

On September 23, Anwar had extended an invitation to the Muhyiddin to join his “soon-to-be formed new government” aimed at ensuring a smooth and peaceful change of government.

He had then claimed to have enough support in the Dewan Rakyat with a “strong, convincing” majority of MPs said to be backing him in his bid to unseat the PN administration.

However, Istana Negara has since disclosed that Al-Sultan advised Anwar to abide by the Federal Constitution after the latter declined to identify the lawmakers who were in his camp.