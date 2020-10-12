DOE probes oil spill at Port Dickson beach

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman, S. Veerapan said clean-up work was being conducted and advised the public not to visit the beach until the process was completed. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, Oct 12 — The Department of Environment (DOE) is investigating the oil spill incident at Pantai Cermin, Batu 10, near here, today which has caused pollution stretching three kilometres along the beach.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman, S. Veerapan said oil samples had been taken and would be sent to the Department of Chemistry to determine the cause of the spill.

“We still do not know the cause of the oil spill, however, we suspect it could be coming from the engine of a vessel,” he told reporters after inspecting the location of the incident.

He said clean-up work was being conducted and advised the public not to visit the beach until the process was completed.

Today, a video of an incident believed to be an oil spill at Pantai Cermin, Batu 10, was viralled on Facebook. — Bernama