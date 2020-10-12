Covid-19: Sabah thanks federal govt for assistance

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had given the assurance himself during the National Security Council video conference today. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 12 — The Sabah state government today expressed its appreciation to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the federal government for the assistance provided in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said Muhyiddin had given the assurance himself during the National Security Council video conference today.

“The prime minister has asked the MOH to optimise its human resources and assets to assist the Sabah State Health Department,” said Masidi, who is also the state government’s interim spokesperson for Covid-19.

Earlier, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reported that 563 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today with Sabah recording the highest number with 291 cases.

Meanwhile, Masidi, who is also Sabah Finance Minister II, said the state government had distributed 9,409 food baskets to residents in five districts affected by the enchanced movement control order (EMCO).

He said of the total, 3,673 food baskets were distributed to residents in Semporna, Lahad Datu (2,183), Tawau (2,000), Kunak (1,053) and Sandakan (500).

“The State Government expects the people of Sabah to cooperate and comply with the directives under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the state. It is a necessary move to break the Covid-19 transmission chain,” he said.

Masidi said that the state government would also ensure that economic activities were not affected and that there was sufficient food supply for the people during the period. — Bernama