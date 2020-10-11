Sabah govt distributes food basket aid to Tawau, Kunak, Semporna and Lahad Datu residents affected by TEMCO

Prior to this, Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced that a RM10 million allocation had been ear-marked for the food basket aid to the affected residents in the Covid-19 red zones. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

TAWAU, Oct 11 — The Sabah government has started distributing food basket assistance to the affected residents in Tawau, Kunak, Semporna and Lahad Datu which were under the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO).

The aid was being managed by the district Disaster Operation Control Centre (PKOB).

In Tawau, 500 household heads at the Taman Sri Titingan People’s Housing Project (PPR) today were among those receiving the food basket aid.

Sabah assistant finance minister, Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan said the state government would ensure every affected resident would be given attention and aid from time to time.

Nizam, who is also Apas State Assemblyman, said the aid was equally given out regardless of political ideology.

In Kalabakan, 1,000 food baskets were also distributed to the affected residents today.

Sabah assistant Youth and Sports Minister, Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy said 20,000 food baskets would be handed to all qualified household heads under the Kalabakan parliament.

Andi Muhammad, who is also Tanjung Batu State Assemblyman, said the distribution of aid from the state government, was expected to be completed next week.

Meanwhile, the distributions of the food baskets were also being carried out in Semporna, Kunak and Lahad Datu currently.

Kunak district officer, Majaran Osman said the aid would be distributed in phases with 553 food baskets already handed over to household heads in Kampung Pangkalan, here, under the first phase.

According to Majaran, 866 household heads from Kampung Bagiang and Kampung Kunak 3 would receive the food baskets also under the first phase of the distribution of the aid.

Meanwhile, Semporna district officer, Benedict Asmat said the distribution of the food baskets had been carried out since yesterday.

However, the number of food baskets distributed thus far in the district is unavailable.

In Lahad Datu, the state government had started distributing food baskets to 1,150 household heads starting from October 9.

Prior to this, Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced that a RM10 million allocation had been ear-marked for the food basket aid to the affected residents in the Covid-19 red zones. — Bernama