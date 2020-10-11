Penang Remand Prison cluster: Three Covid-positive inmates shared cell with prisoner who died from virus

Penang Health Dept personnel are seen holding bags believed to be Covid-19 swab specimens after six inmates tested positive for Covid-19 at the Penang Prison, October 8, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 11 — Three more prisoners who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Penang Remand Prison yesterday are those placed in the same cell as the inmate who died from the disease on Oct 5.

Penang Remand Prison director Mohamed Jusoh Ismail said there were 26 prisoners in the cell, and after the prison received information that the inmate who died was Covid-19 positive the remaining 25 were immediately isolated and quarantined.

“As of yesterday, 18 people (including the deceased) had been confirmed positive for Covid-19 while another eight who were in the same cell showed no symptoms of the disease. However, they were still quarantined and isolated from other prisoners,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

According to him, all 17 prisoners who are currently being treated at the Penang Hospital, were in stable condition.

He also said that the Covid-19 screening tests for staff and prisoners at the Remand Prison which has been conducted since Oct 5 was expected to be completed today.

“I am a little relieved that none of the staff tested positive for Covid-19 and all prisoners have completed the screening test today. I just hope there is no transmission in the other cells,” he said.

He said the situation in the prison was currently under control and in good condition.

Yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah informed that there were three more Covid-19 cases recorded involving the Remand Prison cluster bringing the total to 18 cases including the prisoner who died on Oct 5. — Bernama